What big eyes you have by fayefaye
Photo 2734

What big eyes you have

This is a straight on view of a damselfly. They are so tiny but when you can get up really close you get to see their big eyes. Such a cool bug!
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Dawn ace
Wow a fab macro
July 25th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Stunning!
July 25th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Love the little beard, wonderful shot.
July 25th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
Hahaha! Scary but in a kinda cute way!! :) Truly amazing detail!
July 25th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 25th, 2023  
