Previous
Photo 2734
What big eyes you have
This is a straight on view of a damselfly. They are so tiny but when you can get up really close you get to see their big eyes. Such a cool bug!
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
5
5
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2734
photos
215
followers
0
following
749% complete
View this month »
2727
2728
2729
2730
2731
2732
2733
2734
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
24th July 2023 5:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
Wow a fab macro
July 25th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Stunning!
July 25th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Love the little beard, wonderful shot.
July 25th, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
Hahaha! Scary but in a kinda cute way!! :) Truly amazing detail!
July 25th, 2023
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 25th, 2023
365 Project
