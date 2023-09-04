Previous
Hard worker by fayefaye
Photo 2760

Hard worker

The bee is such a hard worker. This one was pushing it's way into the partially opened flower.
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
756% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely and graceful image. Do you know what kind of flowers they are, with those sweet little round buds?
September 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise