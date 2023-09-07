Previous
Aliens walk among us ... by fayefaye
Photo 2761

Aliens walk among us ...

I found a brown praying mantis. I usually find green ones but I'm happy to photograph this little alien. Such a weird bug ... but a very cool insect
