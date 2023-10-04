Previous
Wild Mushrooms by fayefaye
Photo 2776

Wild Mushrooms

There's something very cool about wild mushrooms. I really liked the look of these mushrooms and the way the light was hitting it. There was a pretty bokeh in the background too.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
760% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise