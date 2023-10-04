Sign up
Previous
Photo 2776
Wild Mushrooms
There's something very cool about wild mushrooms. I really liked the look of these mushrooms and the way the light was hitting it. There was a pretty bokeh in the background too.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
4th October 2023 9:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
