Arrival of winter by fayefaye
Arrival of winter

Winter has finally arrived in Ontario. It's beauty has dusted everything like powdered icing.
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
gloria jones ace
Beautiful!
January 15th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Gorgeous!
January 15th, 2024  
