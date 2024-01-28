Sign up
Previous
Photo 2825
The pounce
I found this fox today hunting in a field to try and get a mouse or a vole. This was him jumping in the air before his nose ended up in the snow. Unfortunately he was unsuccessful. Hoping to see it again soon.
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
3
2
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
2825
photos
198
followers
0
following
773% complete
View this month »
2818
2819
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
28th January 2024 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Linda Godwin
You were certainly successful to getting a great shot!!
January 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Great timing and capture
January 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
What great timing
January 29th, 2024
