The pounce by fayefaye
Photo 2825

The pounce

I found this fox today hunting in a field to try and get a mouse or a vole. This was him jumping in the air before his nose ended up in the snow. Unfortunately he was unsuccessful. Hoping to see it again soon.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Linda Godwin
You were certainly successful to getting a great shot!!
January 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Great timing and capture
January 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
What great timing
January 29th, 2024  
