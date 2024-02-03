Previous
Wild Teasel by fayefaye
Wild Teasel

Found this wild teasel plant covered with some frost. Such an interesting plant ... but beware as those needles are very sharp.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Carole G ace
They are great plants to photograph. Not often we see them overdo in frost in my area though
February 4th, 2024  
Rick ace
Great shot.
February 4th, 2024  
