Previous
Photo 2826
Wild Teasel
Found this wild teasel plant covered with some frost. Such an interesting plant ... but beware as those needles are very sharp.
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
2
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2826
photos
198
followers
0
following
774% complete
View this month »
2819
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
3rd February 2024 9:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole G
ace
They are great plants to photograph. Not often we see them overdo in frost in my area though
February 4th, 2024
Rick
ace
Great shot.
February 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
365 Project
