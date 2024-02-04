Previous
The Three Amigos by fayefaye
The Three Amigos

Found theses three muskrats out on the ice today. They were diving in the water to get the reeds and bringing them to the surface to eat.
Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Corinne C ace
What a delightful scene!
February 5th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Super cute with their wet spiky fur!
February 5th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
This is so cute!
February 5th, 2024  
