Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2827
The Three Amigos
Found theses three muskrats out on the ice today. They were diving in the water to get the reeds and bringing them to the surface to eat.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2827
photos
199
followers
0
following
774% complete
View this month »
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
2827
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
4th February 2024 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
What a delightful scene!
February 5th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Super cute with their wet spiky fur!
February 5th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
This is so cute!
February 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close