Pileated Woodpecker by fayefaye
Pileated Woodpecker

You don't often see a pileated woodpecker on the ground but this one had found a small puddle in the snow to bathe in. Such a beautiful bird
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
LManning (Laura) ace
A fantastic find! Beautiful.
February 9th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
What a great shot! He pops on that white snow!
February 9th, 2024  
