Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2828
Pileated Woodpecker
You don't often see a pileated woodpecker on the ground but this one had found a small puddle in the snow to bathe in. Such a beautiful bird
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2828
photos
198
followers
0
following
774% complete
View this month »
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
2827
2828
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
8th February 2024 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
LManning (Laura)
ace
A fantastic find! Beautiful.
February 9th, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
What a great shot! He pops on that white snow!
February 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close