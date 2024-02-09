Previous
Coming Down by fayefaye
Photo 2829

Coming Down

How cute is this red squirrel coming down the hill with a nut in it's mouth
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Junan Heath ace
Fantastic pov!
February 10th, 2024  
Babs ace
Wow that nut is huge he did well to find that one didn't he.
February 10th, 2024  
