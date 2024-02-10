Previous
Red by fayefaye
Red

When you're out walking it's pretty hard not to spot a cardinal with their beautiful red feathers.
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Faye Turner

Joanne Diochon ace
Not hard to spot, but difficult to capture as beautifully as you have here.
February 11th, 2024  
