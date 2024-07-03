Previous
The Beautiful Coyote by fayefaye
Photo 2909

The Beautiful Coyote

Found the coyote at the graveyard tonight. Such a beautiful animal!
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Mark St Clair ace
Love the lighting
July 4th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Yeah, I definitely agree with Mark, the lighting is amazing
July 4th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Gorgeous portrait!
July 4th, 2024  
Barb ace
Beautiful light on this coyote!
July 4th, 2024  
amyK ace
Terrific capture with that light
July 4th, 2024  
