18 merganzer babies by fayefaye
Photo 2910

18 merganzer babies

How amazing is nature. A merganzer mom with 18 babies.
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Islandgirl ace
Wow that’s amazing!
July 6th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Excellent.
July 6th, 2024  
howozzie
That is an incredible phot0!
July 6th, 2024  
JAKB ace
Wowzer! That’s one BIG family alright!
July 6th, 2024  
