Photo 2910
18 merganzer babies
How amazing is nature. A merganzer mom with 18 babies.
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
4
2
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Islandgirl
ace
Wow that’s amazing!
July 6th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Excellent.
July 6th, 2024
howozzie
That is an incredible phot0!
July 6th, 2024
JAKB
ace
Wowzer! That’s one BIG family alright!
July 6th, 2024
