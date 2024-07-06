Previous
Tree toad by fayefaye
Tree toad

I've been looking for these tiny toads. I thought it was a dried up leaf. The ones l usually find are green.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Babs ace
What a great find, well spotted. It does look like a dried-up leaf doesn't it Well spotted.
July 7th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
The eye is so bright in comparison!
July 7th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great find and capture...He looks lonely.
July 7th, 2024  
