Monarch Butterfly Egg by fayefaye
Photo 2912

Monarch Butterfly Egg

This egg is the size of the tip of a pencil. It's amazing to think that in 3-4 weeks ... it will turn into a beautiful monarch. Nature is amazing!
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C ace
Amazing capture
July 9th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
This shot is amazing too, with the fine detail in the egg.
July 9th, 2024  
