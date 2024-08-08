Sign up
Photo 2933
Frog in the pond
As the leaves change the colours in the water are reflected too. It looks all bubbly in the pond!
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
3
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
such a cool shot, the water looks so thick!
August 9th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Awesome capture.
August 9th, 2024
Annie D
ace
beautifully photographed
August 9th, 2024
