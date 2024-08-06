Sign up
Previous
Photo 2932
Mallard ducklings
Found some baby mallards down at the waterfront today. So cute
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
1
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2932
photos
186
followers
0
following
803% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Great capture...so cute!
August 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
