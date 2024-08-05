Previous
A Rainy start to the day by fayefaye
A Rainy start to the day

I don't mind rainy days as it.gives me a chance to get out with my macro lens and create this photo
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Sam A. Feldstein
one of the best raindrop photos I've seen
August 6th, 2024  
howozzie
That is beautiful, wonderful photo.
August 6th, 2024  
Barb ace
Truly amazing!
August 6th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Amazing. I have taken photos of rain drops but never been able to get such perfect clear reflections.
August 6th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Stunning
August 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
Absolutely fabulous. fav.
August 6th, 2024  
