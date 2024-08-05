Sign up
Previous
Photo 2931
A Rainy start to the day
I don't mind rainy days as it.gives me a chance to get out with my macro lens and create this photo
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
6
5
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2931
photos
186
followers
0
following
803% complete
View this month »
2924
2925
2926
2927
2928
2929
2930
2931
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Sam A. Feldstein
one of the best raindrop photos I've seen
August 6th, 2024
howozzie
That is beautiful, wonderful photo.
August 6th, 2024
Barb
ace
Truly amazing!
August 6th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Amazing. I have taken photos of rain drops but never been able to get such perfect clear reflections.
August 6th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Stunning
August 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
Absolutely fabulous. fav.
August 6th, 2024
