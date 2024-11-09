Sign up
Previous
Photo 2992
Yellow leaves
I love the contrast between the yellow leaves and the blue sky
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
1
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful. I love the high contrast
November 10th, 2024
