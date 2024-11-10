Previous
How LUCKY by fayefaye
How LUCKY

I always feel lucky when l run into the barred Owl. Such a beautiful bird and this one was cooperative and let me photograph it Yup LUCKY Me 😀
10th November 2024

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
