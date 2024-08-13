Previous
The Oriole by fayefaye
Photo 2938

The Oriole

They left but now they are back and ready to eat some grape jelly!
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
804% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
Incredible clarity!
August 14th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Awesome capture
August 14th, 2024  
amyK ace
Lovely clear shot
August 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise