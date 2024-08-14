Previous
A new arrival by fayefaye
A new arrival

Had another monarch emerg from it's chrysalis today. Welcome little boy!
Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada!
amyK ace
Amazing shot
August 15th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Fantastic capture!
August 15th, 2024  
