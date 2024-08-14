Sign up
Photo 2939
A new arrival
Had another monarch emerg from it's chrysalis today. Welcome little boy!
14th August 2024
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
amyK
ace
Amazing shot
August 15th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Fantastic capture!
August 15th, 2024
