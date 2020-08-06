Noah's Ark

Well, today was the first day since mid March that I have been further than three miles from home. Our daughter Lucy and her family have been staying with us for a few days, and today they took me to see my mum, who I haven't seen her since since late February.



On the main road towards South Yorkshire, we saw this in a slow moving queue of traffic. Yes, it's called Noah's Ark, so what do they know about the weather that the rest of us don't?



It's a canal narrow boat, obviously in search of a canal!



Not a great shot, but I couldn't resist sharing this with you.



Ian