Noah's Ark by fishers
Photo 1540

Noah's Ark

Well, today was the first day since mid March that I have been further than three miles from home. Our daughter Lucy and her family have been staying with us for a few days, and today they took me to see my mum, who I haven't seen her since since late February.

On the main road towards South Yorkshire, we saw this in a slow moving queue of traffic. Yes, it's called Noah's Ark, so what do they know about the weather that the rest of us don't?

It's a canal narrow boat, obviously in search of a canal!

Not a great shot, but I couldn't resist sharing this with you.

Ian
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Fisher Family

@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
421% complete

View this month »

Casablanca ace
Noah's Ark! What fun! I have a bit of Yorkshire on mine today, may look familiar to you.
August 6th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
looks like fun
August 6th, 2020  
Catherine P
Fun capture
August 6th, 2020  
