Recycled Gas Holders

Another of the features to the north of Kings Cross in London that has survived (at least partially) are some of the gas holders that once existed.



Originally nine were built, between 1860 and 1880, and later modified to become telescopic to cope with variations in the quantities of gas stored.



The frames of four of them were restored and moved to the north bank of the Regents Canal. Within the frames of three, where the gas cyclinders would have been held, have been constructed apartment blocks, with the upper floors having good views over the surrounding area. I'll post a shot of the fourth one tomorrow.



Between the gas holders and the canal is a network of paths with grass, shrubs and trees planted, and benches provided for those who want to sit and watch the world go by.



I'm very impressed with this part of the development, which rather than ignoring the history of the area, proclaims it in the name of the apartments - 'Gasholders'!



Ian