York Station Gateway

I can't remember a time when so much change was taking place in York as there is at the moment. A large area of railway land west of the railway station is being cleared for redevelopment (York Central Development), while to the east of the railway station an old bridge which crossed railway lines last used in the 1960s is being removed to allow changes to the inner ring road, to improve facilities for pedestrians, cyclists and public transport approaching the railway station, and to create new public spaces (York Station Gateway). It will also enhance the views of the city walls in this area.



These photos show the old bridge before work began. In the top shot what is now a station car park was once the route for railway lines into the early railway station inside the city walls.



The bottom right shot shows one of two arches cut through the medieval walls by the Victorian engineers when the first station was built.



The bottom left shot shows the bridge with the new station of 1877 in the distance. The bridge was built at that time to improve access from the west to the new railway station, which was much larger than the original station within the city walls.



The original bridge was quite a narrow stone bridge, but when trams were introduced in the early 20th century it was widened with concrete extensions either side of the bridge.



The railway lines into the old station were finally removed in the 1960s, leaving the bridge without any purpose. A few years ago discussions began about finally removing it, and over the last two weekends much of the bridge has been cleared. More on that tomorrow.



Ian