Previous
Photo 3027
Carved Pumpkin Figure
I realised on Thursday that it was a while since I had been into York city centre, and that there were several things going on that would be good for photos.
Here is an incomplete carved pumpkin figure. The carver had been demonstrating his skill, but was having a break as I passed by. I was impressed to see the work he had already done.
Ian
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
1
0
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
31st October 2024 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
carving
,
halloween
,
pumpkin
Joan Robillard
ace
Cool
November 2nd, 2024
