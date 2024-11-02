Previous
Carved Pumpkin Figure by fishers
Photo 3027

Carved Pumpkin Figure

I realised on Thursday that it was a while since I had been into York city centre, and that there were several things going on that would be good for photos.

Here is an incomplete carved pumpkin figure. The carver had been demonstrating his skill, but was having a break as I passed by. I was impressed to see the work he had already done.

2nd November 2024

November 2nd, 2024  
