Stokesley - Levenside

Sunday was the last day of the Moorsbus network operation for 2024, so we did what for Katharine and I has become something of a last day tradition and took a rather long ride, with a few stops on the way, to see as many of the places we have visited this year as we could as we followed our long route.



Our first stop was at Stokesley, a market town just outside the north-west corner of North York Moors National Park, but a place full of interest and with a long history.



To the south of the main shopping area can be found Levenside, a lovely place beside the River Leven, with a footpath and lots of benches to sit and enjoy the view.



In the foreground is a clapper bridge, one of many crossing points over the river. Just behind me was the lovely arch of a packhorse bridge, though recent riverside clearance has rather spoiled its setting - though I'm sure that nature will soon restore the situation!



Here we are looking east-south-east, through lines of trees showing their autumn colours in the bright lunchtime sunlight. It was a beautiful day with excellent visibility, and the journey along Bilsdale to get to Stokesley showed the Moors at their best.



Ian