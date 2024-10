Autumn Colour

The Japanese Acer in the Homestead Park in York has now developed its autumn colours and is looking really attractive.



Sadly, many trees seem to be loosing their leaves before the leaves have lost their green colour, so we aren't seeing a particularly colourful autumn. But the Japanese Acer seems to develop this lovely colour whatever conditions have been like.



Ian