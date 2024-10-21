Previous
Through the Trees by fishers
Photo 3017

Through the Trees

Katharine and I had a trip to Beningborough Hall and Gardens. It isn't very far north-west of York, but getting there involves a journey on an infrequent bus and then a walk.

The bus dropped us at the village of Newton on Ouse, and the walk that I've previously followed is through the villageand along a driveway to the house, and takes around half an hour.

However, there is an alternative to the walk along the drive, passing through woodland and parkland. We haven't done this route before, but we really enjoyed it, with lovely sunlight through the trees on what was quite a warm day. A brief touch of paradise!

Ian
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
826% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
Lovely setting 😊
October 21st, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Looks lovely.
October 21st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Beninborough! We used to frequent the Dawnay Arms right next to the main gate when I lived in Skelton in our courting years! Lovely shot
October 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise