Through the Trees

Katharine and I had a trip to Beningborough Hall and Gardens. It isn't very far north-west of York, but getting there involves a journey on an infrequent bus and then a walk.



The bus dropped us at the village of Newton on Ouse, and the walk that I've previously followed is through the villageand along a driveway to the house, and takes around half an hour.



However, there is an alternative to the walk along the drive, passing through woodland and parkland. We haven't done this route before, but we really enjoyed it, with lovely sunlight through the trees on what was quite a warm day. A brief touch of paradise!



Ian