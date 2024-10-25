Previous
Mosaics by fishers
Mosaics

Sometimes it is the little things that are interesting. Still in Thornton Dale, at the north end of the pond shown in yesterday's post, is this series of four nature mosaics. We haven't noticed them on previous visits, though a plaque dates them to 2019.

They were made by residents of a Residential Care Home in Pickering as part of the Yorkshire in Bloom 2019 event.

There are two rather more prominently placed mosaics through the arch in the car park, showing symbols that represent the National Park and Cauwood Day Centre, Malton, where they were made, though they were in rather neglected condition.

This is our last post for this week, we will be back on Monday. By then the clocks will have changed and it will be feeling rather more like winter. We hope you all have a wonderful weekend!

Ian
25th October 2024 25th Oct 24

Photo Details

william wooderson ace
I so love mosaic work! I know an artist called Martin Cheek in Broadstairs, Kent who does lively mosaic artworks not dissimilar to these. Fav.
October 25th, 2024  
Monica
Really nice
October 25th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
What a great find and capture. Safe travels.
October 25th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
October 25th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I shall look out for those. Visiting soon! Lovely mosaics
October 25th, 2024  
Fisher Family
@casablanca

They are on the side of the toilet block. I hope you enjoy your visit to Thornton Dale.

Ian
October 25th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
October 25th, 2024  
