Mosaics

Sometimes it is the little things that are interesting. Still in Thornton Dale, at the north end of the pond shown in yesterday's post, is this series of four nature mosaics. We haven't noticed them on previous visits, though a plaque dates them to 2019.



They were made by residents of a Residential Care Home in Pickering as part of the Yorkshire in Bloom 2019 event.



There are two rather more prominently placed mosaics through the arch in the car park, showing symbols that represent the National Park and Cauwood Day Centre, Malton, where they were made, though they were in rather neglected condition.



