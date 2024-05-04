Previous
York Station Gateway - Temporary Road by fishers
York Station Gateway - Temporary Road

The first step to enabling the York Station Gateway Project to take place was the demolition of the old Queen Street Bridge.

To enable the old Queen Street Bridge to be demolished, a temporary road was created to the south-west of the bridge, mainly through part of the railway station car park, and a weekend closure took place to bring it into use.

The top two shots show the clearing of the route ready for the temporary road. The bottom left shot shows the linking of the old road with the temporary road in front of the railway station, while the bottom right shot shows the diversion in use after the weekend closure had ended.

The whole process went quite smoothly, with the temporary road being brought into use 4 hours earlier than planned.

As usual with any land clearance in York, archaeologists were on hand in case anything of significance was discovered. When the 1877 railway station was built, the site of a Roman burial ground was discovered, so it is quite possible there might be other Roman features to be found. However, I'm not aware of anything being discovered.

