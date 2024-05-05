York Station Gateway - Bridge Demilition

A second road closure for the York Station Gateway project took place a week after the first, and the old Queen Street Bridge was finally largely demolished. I know this collage looks rather chaotic, but that was actually how it appeared when watching the work.



The top left shot shows the beginning of the demolition, while the rest of the shots on the left show the bridge arches cleared.



The top right shot shows machinery at work within a bridge arch. The middle right shot shows the view through the city walls from within the walled city towards the railway station. This might well be a good photo location when the work is completed. The bottom right shot shows the bridge approach closest the station being cleared.



The bridge approach furthest from the station was left in place, since it runs very close to the city walls (seen in top right shot) and some piling work is needed before that can be cleared, to minimise the risk of the city walls collapsing. There are a lot of sensors monitoring the walls for any sign of movement in the walls. So far none has been recorded.



The work done has cleared a good area for the rest of the clearance work to proceed without further road closures, and will allow the start on building the new road.



Ian