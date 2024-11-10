Previous
For the Fallen by fishers
Photo 3035

For the Fallen

Quite a few Remembrance events have been taking place today, rather than on the actual Remembrance Day which falls tomorrow, but this collage shows a railway locomotive decorated with a vinyl wrap that marks Remembrance every day as it works between London and Leeds / York on LNER passenger services. It certainly draws attention at each station where it calls. It was names 'Fot the Fallen' to mark the centenary of the First World War.

It was the railways that made wars like the First World War possible, transporting the huge amounts of weapons, supplies and soldiers to the front line. It was the first time war had been industrialised and led to death and injury on such a massive scale.

One of my grandfathers was in the trenches in the First World War, but he would never talk about the horrors he had witnessed, but he came back from the conflict a changed man.

Very few families would have been unaffected by the loss or injury of loved ones, and it is as vital as ever that we remember the suffering and sacrifice of so many, and strive to avoid further conflicts, though sadly we haven't been very good at avoiding conflicts.

Ian
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
831% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Nice
November 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise