For the Fallen

Quite a few Remembrance events have been taking place today, rather than on the actual Remembrance Day which falls tomorrow, but this collage shows a railway locomotive decorated with a vinyl wrap that marks Remembrance every day as it works between London and Leeds / York on LNER passenger services. It certainly draws attention at each station where it calls. It was names 'Fot the Fallen' to mark the centenary of the First World War.



It was the railways that made wars like the First World War possible, transporting the huge amounts of weapons, supplies and soldiers to the front line. It was the first time war had been industrialised and led to death and injury on such a massive scale.



One of my grandfathers was in the trenches in the First World War, but he would never talk about the horrors he had witnessed, but he came back from the conflict a changed man.



Very few families would have been unaffected by the loss or injury of loved ones, and it is as vital as ever that we remember the suffering and sacrifice of so many, and strive to avoid further conflicts, though sadly we haven't been very good at avoiding conflicts.



Ian