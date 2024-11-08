Sign up
Photo 3033
Autumn Leaves
Still on my walk around Rawcliffe Lake on a dull grey day, and my attention was caught by this small cluster of leaves and its range of colours, so here it is.
Ian
8th November 2024
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
Tags
leaves
autumn
