Helmsley Walled Garden by fishers
Photo 3037

Helmsley Walled Garden

We had not anticipated a return visit to Helmsley quite so soon after the end of the Moorsbus season, but we saw an open day at the walled garden being advertised, and it was somewhere we hadn't been in the garden before, so we had a trip on the service bus.

The walled garden has been on our list of places to visit for a long time, and although November isn't the season to see the garden at its best, there was a lot of interest to be seen.

Built to provide fruit and vegetables to the Feversham family at Duncombe Park, there has been a walled garden here since 1758. As for so many gardens, everything changed after World War One and the garden’s purpose as a provider of food for the family ceased.

Left to dereliction after the last leaseholder left, it slumbered until 1994 when Alison Ticehurst, a local practice nurse saw its potential. She wanted it to be a beautiful garden to visit but also somewhere where people could benefit from therapeutic horticulture.

Sadly Alison didn't live long enough to see her vision developed, but those now running the site are aiming to fulfil her vision.

Ian
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Nigel Rogers ace
Good framing and still a bit of autumn colour.
November 12th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful, I love the foliage makes an archway to walk under
November 12th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely garden and story😊
November 12th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Stunning image... it brings me into the 1800's with a parasols and walking in the past. Lovely.
November 12th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
so lovely
November 12th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Love the framing
November 12th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderfully framed fav
November 12th, 2024  
