Helmsley Walled Garden

We had not anticipated a return visit to Helmsley quite so soon after the end of the Moorsbus season, but we saw an open day at the walled garden being advertised, and it was somewhere we hadn't been in the garden before, so we had a trip on the service bus.



The walled garden has been on our list of places to visit for a long time, and although November isn't the season to see the garden at its best, there was a lot of interest to be seen.



Built to provide fruit and vegetables to the Feversham family at Duncombe Park, there has been a walled garden here since 1758. As for so many gardens, everything changed after World War One and the garden’s purpose as a provider of food for the family ceased.



Left to dereliction after the last leaseholder left, it slumbered until 1994 when Alison Ticehurst, a local practice nurse saw its potential. She wanted it to be a beautiful garden to visit but also somewhere where people could benefit from therapeutic horticulture.



Sadly Alison didn't live long enough to see her vision developed, but those now running the site are aiming to fulfil her vision.



Ian