York Station Gateway - Station Entrance by fishers
Photo 2884

York Station Gateway - Station Entrance

All the work taking place on the York Station Gateway project is currently taking place to the left, out of this shot, and here you can see the railway station frontage before changes take place here.

At the moment buses all stop in front of the station, or across the main road from the station. Their stops will move into what is the work area to the left, where bus bays will be provided.

The drop-off / pick-up for taxis is under the station portico. This makes it one of the most polluted places in York, and the changes will remove all traffic from under the portico. Proposals for some shop units to be created under the portico are currently being discussed.

The area where the buses stand just outside the entrance will become a pedestrianised area and the road will be realigned.

So for the moment we have this view from the city walls. The large building beyond the railway station is what was once the Royal Station Hotel, but which was sold off in the rail privatisation process, and which is now the Principal York Hotel.

I rather like this view, despite the frequent clutter of buses in front of the railway station. The changes here will be relatively modest in how they affect the view, but they should make the movements of pedestrians into and out of the station much easier.

Ian
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Photo Details

xbm ace
We like York. I think we stayed at the Railway Hotel some years ago.
May 6th, 2024  
