Haxby and Wigginton Scarecrow Festival

On Saturday, Katharine and I had a short trip on the bus to Haxby to join lots of other people following one of several scarecrow trails during the 16th Haxby and Wigginton Scarecrow Festival, organised by the local Methodist Church, with funds raised during the event given to several local charities.



This year there were five trails, ranging from a very short walk around local shops, up to a 4 mile trail which involved visits to several housing estates and with 43 scarecrows to find.



After doing a very short trail last year due to damage to my achilles tendon, we went for it and did the 4 mile trail this time, and found all except one of the scarecrows.



Close to the end of our trail we found this elderly couple of scarecrows outside one of the local elderly care homes. I do like to see care homes involved in community events like this, giving their residents chance to meet people from outside their care home.



