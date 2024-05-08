Previous
Traditional Scarecrow by fishers
Photo 2886

Traditional Scarecrow

This rather attractive scarecrow was to be found in the back of a van, parked with its rear facing towards the road and one of its rear doors open.

As well as the traditional scarecrow, a nicely designed backcloth gives it a rural feel.

There was an interesting challenge with this one as well - to count how many butterflies there were on the scarecrow. Before you ask, I've no idea how many there were, we didn't stop to count them.

The traditional scarecrow in a farmers field is now a relatively rare sight, and they tend to be confined to allotment gardens and scarecrow festivals, though until a few years ago it was possible to see one in a farmers field to the south-west of York when heading that way out of York by train.

Ian
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
790% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Great shot and story👍😊
May 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise