Traditional Scarecrow

This rather attractive scarecrow was to be found in the back of a van, parked with its rear facing towards the road and one of its rear doors open.



As well as the traditional scarecrow, a nicely designed backcloth gives it a rural feel.



There was an interesting challenge with this one as well - to count how many butterflies there were on the scarecrow. Before you ask, I've no idea how many there were, we didn't stop to count them.



The traditional scarecrow in a farmers field is now a relatively rare sight, and they tend to be confined to allotment gardens and scarecrow festivals, though until a few years ago it was possible to see one in a farmers field to the south-west of York when heading that way out of York by train.



Ian