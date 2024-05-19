St Anthony's Hall Garden, York

Not quite a secret garden, but the access to this lovely garden is certainly well hidden. An estimated 500,000 people walk past this garden as they discover the city from York city walls, which can be seen near the top left of this shot, and it isn't unusual to hear positive comments about the view into the garden, and questions about public access and where the entry is.



The garden is owned by York Conservation Trust and is fully accessible and open to the public during daylight hours. It may be quite small, but it is full of interest and variety. The following information about the garden is from the York Conservation Trust website:



'A quiet and peaceful idyll in the heart of York



When the Trust acquired St Anthony’s Hall in 2008, it included a small schoolhouse that was part of a Blue Coat School, a disused printing workshop and a large unkempt garden overlooked by the 500,000 or so people that annually walk York’s magnificent city walls.



With wider public benefit in mind, the Trust also decided to reclaim and revamp the garden, choosing a scheme submitted by Annette Parkes and her students from Bishop Burton College. Seeking to highlight the garden’s close links with the medieval Hall, Parkes and her students based their design on heraldic patterns and divided the space into distinct planting areas.



At the entrance is a large sandstone shield providing the symbolic link with the Guild of St. Anthony. Beyond, in the central courtyard, are transparent grasses that shimmer in the light, whilst the scent of thyme and lavender catch the air and tactile plants such Stachys byzantine, or lamb’s ear, encourage visitors to enjoy a sensory experience. The central wavy iron sculpture mimics the grasses and adds height and segregation, whilst allowing glimpses through to the structures beyond.'



The garden can be found through two gates to the right of Trinity Church (St Anthony's Hall) on Peasholme Green.



