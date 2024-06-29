Previous
Queen Elizabeth II Rose by fishers
Queen Elizabeth II Rose

The Queen Elizabeth II roses in our front garden have been quite slow to flower this year, but at last we now have a large display of flowers.

I have always liked roses, and these are probably my favourites. My dad used to have a lot in his garden, and back in the 1970s he had grown quite a few from cuttings to plant in the garden of my first house. Since then we have always had these roses in our garden.

There were still a lot of roses in the garden of the bungalow where my mum lived when she died in 2021, and at that time they still provided a lovely colourful display when they flowered. However, there was a recent update to streetview of the area, and the garden seems to have been totally transformed since we sold her bungalow, and there isn't a rose in sight.

These roses remain for me a very positive memory of my parents. This shot was taken yesterday evening, when there was low sunlight shining on it.

Renee Salamon ace
This rose deserves its royal name
June 29th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely rose🌞😊
June 29th, 2024  
Monica
Beautiful!
June 29th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
June 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 29th, 2024  
