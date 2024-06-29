Queen Elizabeth II Rose

The Queen Elizabeth II roses in our front garden have been quite slow to flower this year, but at last we now have a large display of flowers.



I have always liked roses, and these are probably my favourites. My dad used to have a lot in his garden, and back in the 1970s he had grown quite a few from cuttings to plant in the garden of my first house. Since then we have always had these roses in our garden.



There were still a lot of roses in the garden of the bungalow where my mum lived when she died in 2021, and at that time they still provided a lovely colourful display when they flowered. However, there was a recent update to streetview of the area, and the garden seems to have been totally transformed since we sold her bungalow, and there isn't a rose in sight.



These roses remain for me a very positive memory of my parents. This shot was taken yesterday evening, when there was low sunlight shining on it.



Ian