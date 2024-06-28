Mallards

Taken earlier this month, this shot shows two mallards on the remains of one of the artificial islands on Rawcliffe Lake in York.



I can't help thinking that the one on the left of the shot is looking rather disdainfully at the one on the right of shot, who has been admiring itself in the reflections on the lake for ages.....



Mallards are large ducks with hefty bodies, rounded heads, and wide, flat bills. Like many 'dabbling ducks' the body is long and the tail rides high out of the water, giving a blunt shape. In flight their wings are broad and set back toward the rear.



Male Mallards have a dark, iridescent-green head and bright yellow bill. The gray body is sandwiched between a brown breast and black rear. Females and juveniles are mottled brown with orange-and-brown bills. Both sexes have a white-bordered, blue “speculum” patch in the wing.



Mallards are 'dabbling ducks' - they feed in the water by tipping forward and grazing on underwater plants. They almost never dive. They can be very tame ducks especially in city ponds, and often group together with other Mallards and other species of dabbling ducks.



Ian