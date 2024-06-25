Bombsquad Street Art Exhibition - Rise of the Vandals

Since the eruption of street art in the UK in the 1980s, there has been quite an evolution. In those early days, when it was viewed as agressive, intimidating, anti authority and archaic by many, but it has now evolved towards the mainstream. There is even an official street art trail around York city centre now.



This exhibition, organised by an artists group called Bombsquad in a disused office block is quite simular to what one might expect in a traditional gallery, although it is clearly housed in what was an open plan office.



Much of the artwork in this area was produced by James Jessop. James’ three passions are painting (walls and canvas), music (DJing, drum and bass, hip-hop) and skateboarding (despite knee surgery). Each one of these he has pursued relentlessly since he was a child in the 1980s. His works are bright and bold, and I really enjoyed seeing them.



Ian