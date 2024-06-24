Rise of the Vandals

The weekend in York was one where we were really spoilt for choice with the number of events taking place - an art trail in Micklegate, open gardens in Bootham, and a street art display in a disused office block on Low Ousegate, amongst others.



We chose the street art in the disused office block, since it had proved a worthwhile event to see last year. It went by the name 'Rise of the Vandals', and this artwork was based on the title (or did the title come from the artwork?)



This year the display occupied four floors, rather than the two floors of last year, and as well as a fascinating display there was a photographic display of the history of street art in York, which brought back some interesting memories.



This artwork was produced by the artist Inkie, a well know artist with an international reputation.



Ian