We Are Here

As well as the new stained glass, there was an interactive installation of digital portals, peering into imagined versions of Selby

Abbey's future. Created by award-winning artist Studio idontloveyouanymore, this new digital art installation has been co-created with local residents. Navigating the historic architecture of the building, we are met by a series of screens featuring real and imagined possibilities for Selby, the viewer's gaze controlling the perspective into the ‘future’.



Each portal was based on the part of the Abbey where it was placed. The larger left hand shot shows the viewpoint for the portal in the scene. A massive pillar on the left, and a stained glass window with memorials below give a point of reference for the four imagined futures seen here.



I particularly liked the Lego future, and the forest future. The other two were a black and white future (below the Lego) and a digital future (right of the Lego).



Considerable unrestricted imagination has been used in the creation of these portals, and some were rather more far fetched than others.



