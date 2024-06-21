New Stained Glass

Selby Abbey had it's first new stained glass window for 90 years installed just before Easter this year, with a service of dedication on March 24th (Palm Sunday), and now known as the Gethsemane Window.



It was the work of Helen Whittaker at Barley studio in Dunnington, a village on the east side of York, a well known stained glass maker whose work features in a number of churches, including Westminster Abbey.



The design was created in conjunction with the congregation, and represents the agony of Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane, just before he was betrayed, mocked, tortured and crucified at the first Easter.



The design focuses on the olive groves of the Garden of Gethsemane, and on the abundance of green foliage, flowers and fruit. The main focal points of the design are the olive and the Cross. An olive is opened to reveal its inner shape. The cross of sacrifice is a central Christian symbol and is the inevitable outcome of Christ’s agony at Gethsemane.



The window is 1.3m wide x 3.4m high, and is placed in a Norman window arch towards the west end of the northern nave aisle.



Ian