Selby Abbey

Katharine and I had a trip to Selby yesterday. We had two objectives in mind, both in Selby Abbey, where there was a new stained glass window installed just before Easter, and where there is currently a light show.



This shot shows the view that greets you as you enter through the west door, and look along the nave towards the altar under the crossing, and the choir beyond.



The building was founded in 1079 and served as the abbey church until 1539 and the Dissolution of the Monasteries under King Henry VIII. However, that wasn't the end of the story. It lay disused for a number of years, and then became the parish church in 1618.



In 1690, subsidence resulted in the colapse of the central tower, which also destroyed the nave, and for a long period the choir was used for services. The church was restored by Sir George Gilbert Scott in 1871-1873 who brought the nave back into use, and again in 1889-1890 by his son John Oldrid Scott, who restored the choir. The tower was restored in the first few years of the 20th century. The building is now well cared for and is a welcoming place for a visit.



Ian