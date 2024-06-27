Little Egret

A more recent new resident on Rawcliffe Lake is the Little Egret. It is a cousin of the Grey Heron, and in this case it is much less happy about the presence of humans than the Grey Heron.



The Little Egret is a small white heron with attractive white plumes on crest, back and chest, black legs and bill and yellow feet. It first appeared in the UK in significant numbers in 1989 and first bred in Dorset in 1996. Its arrival followed naturally from a range expansion into western and northern France in previous decades. It is now at home on numerous south coast sites, both as a breeding species and as a winter visitor. It has slowly expanded its range northwards, and was observed on Rawcliffe Lake only a few years ago.



This one stands patiently in shallow water at the edge of the lake, waiting for a passing snack, in much the same way as the grey heron does.



Ian