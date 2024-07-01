After the Rain

Taken on Saturday as Katharine and I had a walk through the Homestead Park. It had rained during the previous night and earlier in the morning, and one of the interesting features of plant life is how raindrops settle on their leaves.



This shot shows how a large raindrop has settled amongst a cluster of leaves on a lupin plant. It sits there almost like a marble.



Sorry for our absence yesterday. It seems that weekends are likely to be very busy for a while, so it is quite likely we won't be posting on Saturdays and Sundays for a while - but we are planning to be here for the weekdays.



Ian