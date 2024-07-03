Hood Hill

At last we had our first Moorsbus trip of 2024 at the weekend. The late start to the season was due to problems hiring enough buses to start the service earlier. The good news is that the service will rin until the end of October, so we have four months of exploring the North York Moors rather than the two months last year.



Our trip took us to Sutton Bank, on the edge of the upland area towards the south-west of the National Park, with it's views over the Vale of York.



This shot was taken from just north of Sutton Bank, at Sutton Brow and looks south-south-west to Hood Hill. Most of Hood Hill is covered with tree plantations. I've always been quite intrigued by the tree at the top of the hill which stands above the surrounding trees.



Sadly our first Moorsbus trip was on a rather dull day, so we weren't seeing the Moors at their best, but we had an enjoyable short walk to the north of Sutton Bank, before catching a bus to Rievaulx to explore the abbey ruins and enjoy refreshments at the cafe there.



Ian