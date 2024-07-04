Patchwork

A second shot from our weekend Moorsbus trip. We walked along the escarpment for about a mile and then this view, looking north-west, is revealed.



In the far distance on the lowland is the vilage of Boltby. On the hills rising around the village are plantations of coniferous trees and woodland of deciduous trees. In the vale much of the land is pasture mixed with small areas of woodland.



It is quite possible to continue walking along the escarpment which is off the right of this shot, and which is part of the Cleveland Way long distance path. There was once a Moorsbus which linked Osmotherley with Helmsley, which made a great day walking, but that ended when the national park and council withdrew all funding.



Moorsbus is now run by volunteers who have a major fundraising task each year, and it is restricted to a number of major routes, the core services of the network that used to be organised by the national park. At least it gives those of us without a car the opportunity to visit some of the Moors.



On this occasion we turned east away from the escarpment towards Dialstone Farm, then south past horse racing stables before turning west again, back to the national park centre at Sutton Bank. A short walk, but with such splendid views there were regular stops for photos.



Ian